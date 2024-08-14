Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 2,794,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,417,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

