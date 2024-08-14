Compound Price Tops $44.17 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $44.17 or 0.00075562 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $370.08 million and approximately $28.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,761 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

