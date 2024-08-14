Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 4.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 642,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,918,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 981,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,931,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,309,123.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,458,634 shares of company stock valued at $32,023,254 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

