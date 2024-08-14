ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CNOB

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.