Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading 100% Higher

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,340,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 405,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Up 100.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Laurence Lynch bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Insiders have bought 4,469,000 shares of company stock worth $157,205 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

