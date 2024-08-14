Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWCO stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $424.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

