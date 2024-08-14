Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $67.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Price Performance

Construction Partners stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Construction Partners by 17,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.