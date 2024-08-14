Contrasting Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) & Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Fields and Osisko Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.50 billion 3.02 $703.30 million $2.03 7.49 Osisko Development $29.94 million 5.69 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.38

Volatility & Risk

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gold Fields has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Fields and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 1 4 0 0 1.80 Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gold Fields presently has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Gold Fields’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Osisko Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

