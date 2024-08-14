Contrasting Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Treasure Global and Future FinTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million 0.12 -$11.73 million ($4.49) -0.17 Future FinTech Group $34.87 million 0.17 -$33.65 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Treasure Global has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Treasure Global and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Treasure Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -22.04% -573.71% -155.44% Future FinTech Group -95.03% -71.02% -51.19%

Summary

Future FinTech Group beats Treasure Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.