Contrasting Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Vizsla Silver and Gold Resource are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vizsla Silver and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.82%. Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 435.82%. Given Gold Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$11.81 million ($0.05) -35.40 Gold Resource $81.18 million 0.37 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -1.56

Vizsla Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Resource. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -6.60% -6.49% Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17%

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Gold Resource on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

