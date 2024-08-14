Contrasting XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) & Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and XBP Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear N/A N/A N/A XBP Europe N/A N/A -19.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maplebear and XBP Europe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 11 13 0 2.54 XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Maplebear presently has a consensus target price of $42.70, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Maplebear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than XBP Europe.

63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Europe shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maplebear and XBP Europe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.10 billion 2.74 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A XBP Europe $164.12 million 0.22 -$11.05 million N/A N/A

XBP Europe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maplebear.

Summary

Maplebear beats XBP Europe on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About XBP Europe

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.