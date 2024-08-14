Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Short Interest Up 46.9% in July

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the July 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 0.5 %

VTMX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 135,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,087. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.95%.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

