CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 2,131 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $629,092.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,277 shares in the company, valued at $12,775,803.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CorVel Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $307.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.30. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $321.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.08.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
