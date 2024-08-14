CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 2,131 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $629,092.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,277 shares in the company, valued at $12,775,803.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $307.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.30. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $321.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CorVel by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,631,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 130.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 59.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

