Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.88 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00008147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $94.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00035962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

