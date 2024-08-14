Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.3 %
Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 201,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,485. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $660.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
