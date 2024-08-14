Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 201,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,485. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $660.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

CCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.