Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.86. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.