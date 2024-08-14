Cronos Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $15.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00035698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

