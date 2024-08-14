Cue Biopharma (CUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

