CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Director Sells $50,700.00 in Stock

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CXApp Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,119,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. CXApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. CXApp had a negative net margin of 791.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

