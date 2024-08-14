Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.57. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

