Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,296. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Stories

