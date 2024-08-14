DA Davidson Downgrades Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Neutral

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HI. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $315,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $257,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

