DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for AZEK in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

AZEK opened at $40.00 on Monday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

