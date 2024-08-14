Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.89. The company had a trading volume of 313,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,704. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.98. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $13,173,269 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

