Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.12

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 87490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

