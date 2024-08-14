DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.01

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.01 and last traded at $148.32, with a volume of 64916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 196.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in DaVita by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 2,335.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of DaVita by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

