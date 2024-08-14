DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

