Decred (DCR) One Day Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $9.88 or 0.00016735 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $160.64 million and $1.89 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008319 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,254,039 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

