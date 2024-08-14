Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3.9% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $96.19. Approximately 2,943,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,159,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

