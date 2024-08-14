Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 17,150 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. 32,353,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,086,260. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

