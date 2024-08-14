Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 226,181 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,181 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix makes up approximately 3.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $65,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

