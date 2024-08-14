Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Auna as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUNA. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter worth $1,410,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the first quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Auna in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter worth $3,461,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUNA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target for the company.

Auna Stock Performance

NYSE:AUNA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 24,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14. Auna SA has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Auna SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

