Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 1,244,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

