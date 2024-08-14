Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TJX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.