Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 87,999 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Enviva worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

EVA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 103,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,189. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

