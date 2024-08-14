Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,855,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. 2,230,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

