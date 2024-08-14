Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,234,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,555,941. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.