Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.95

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €25.95 ($28.52) and last traded at €26.00 ($28.57), with a volume of 45351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €25.80 ($28.35).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

