dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.59 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.59 million and $1,345.48 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00108819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010954 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99933513 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $511.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

