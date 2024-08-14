Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $127.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $173.45. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $15,391,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

