Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $48,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $151.18. 1,227,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

