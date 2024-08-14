Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,018.88

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00003414 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 79.9% lower against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $31,018.88 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.20756589 USD and is up 10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76,345.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

