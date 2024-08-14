Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 329,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 159,320 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. 109,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,586. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

