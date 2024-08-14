Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.20

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 79241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

