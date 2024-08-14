Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,777 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

