Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,020 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Melius Research lifted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $117.36. 510,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,753. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

