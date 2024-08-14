Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSMT. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $780,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $237,188.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,710.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,051. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

