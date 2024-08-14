Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.28. 2,544,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $840.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

