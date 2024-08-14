Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 295,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

