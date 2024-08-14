Diversified Trust Co Has $3.18 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 54,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

